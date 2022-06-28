Averie Bishop makes history as first Asian Miss Texas

Averie Bishop represents Carrolton, but was previously the first Asian American woman to represent Dallas.

CARROLLTON, Texas — History has been made in the new Miss Texas.

Averie Bishop was crowned Miss Texas during the ceremony on June 25, making history as the first Asian woman to represent the Lone Star State.

"I am ready to serve you, Texas!" Bishop wrote on her Instagram.

Bishop, who represents Carrolton after previously representing Dallas, told Narcity that "representation saves lives."

"I convinced myself for the longest time that I did not deserve to be Miss Texas because I never saw anyone who looked like me represent our state," Bishop told the media company.

Bishop was crowned the first Asian American Miss Dallas in 2019.

In her plans as Miss Texas, Bishop stressed the importance of diversity.

On LinkedIn, Bishop said she will "spend the next year in hundreds of public schools teaching children the importance of diversity and inclusion, advocating for legislation and writing public policy recommendations for the city of Dallas."

Bishop herself is a first-generation law student.

According to her biography, Bishop is also the co-founder and director of the Tulong Foundation, a nonprofit she founded with her mother to help children in third-world countries afford education.