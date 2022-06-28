WFAA joins media coalition asking for answers after Uvalde tragedy

The coalition sent a letter to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, offering support for the city in trying to get answers about exactly what happened on May 24.

DALLAS — It’s been one month since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, and the community continues searching for answers into what really happened inside Robb Elementary.

We’ve talked to the grieving families – and seen firsthand the compassion and strength of this small community as they search for the truth.

The lack of transparency and limited release of information only adds to the heartbreak for these families.

That’s why today, WFAA has joined our parent company, TEGNA, and a coalition of other local and national media companies in a joint effort to work together to help get those answers.

On Tuesday morning, the media coalition sent a letter to Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin to offer our support for the people of his city in their search for answers.

Our goal is help us all understand what happened – and what we can learn from it – so that it doesn’t happen again.

Through this process, we will be open and transparent with you in what we find.