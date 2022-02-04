Woman, 3 pets dead after accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, Hunt County Sheriff's Office says

The woman was found dead inside her garage. A gas-powered generator was located nearby, the sheriff's office says.

CELESTE, Texas — A woman and three animals are dead as a result of "accidental carbon monoxide poisoning," the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office says it received a call concerning an unresponsive woman at a home on FM 903 in Celeste, about 32 miles northeast of McKinney. When officers arrived, they located the woman in the garage, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said there was a gas-powered generator that had run out of fuel and it was plugged into an extension cord that led inside the home.

When officers entered the home, two dogs and a cat were also found dead.

The sheriff’s office said the power was out in the area for several hours and it appears the woman was using the generator for heat and power.

Sheriff Terry Jones reminded residents to never use generators or other fuel-powered equipment inside a home, garage, carport or other enclosed spaces. He said generators should be placed at least 20 feet from the home and be sure to follow instructions on the device.

“My condolences go out to the family of the deceased, this tragic accident was the result of someone trying to make the best out of their current circumstances,” said Jones.

Here are some reminders to help prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: