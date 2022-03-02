Winter weather updates: Wind chills, dangerous road conditions will be issues Friday morning

North Texas residents should still expect hazardous road conditions Friday due to dangerously cold temperatures refreezing ice.

DALLAS — This article will be updated throughout the day.

A winter storm moved through North Texas on Thursday and left behind blankets of snow and ice, as well as dangerously cold temperatures.

Although the precipitation ended Thursday afternoon, residents will be waking up Friday morning to hazardous road conditions due to temperatures causing ice to refreeze.

Temperatures are still expected to remain below freezing through Friday.

Keep checking back here for the latest updates from across North Texas.

Latest forecast

A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain created slick roads on Thursday. That precipitation has left the area, but the coldest air of the season has arrived.

By Friday morning, all of North Texas will see temperatures in the mid to low teens.

A wind chill advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. Friday, as wind chills are expected to be between -5 to 5 degrees. Be sure to cover yourself well if you are outside in the morning.

WFAA will have continuous coverage on WFAA.com and the WFAA app. Also be sure to watch Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus' latest forecast updates each evening at 5, 6 and 10.

Watch Chief Meteorologist Pete Delkus' latest forecast from Thursday night:

Road conditions on Friday

Due to high temperatures expected to still be below freezing on Friday, road conditions aren't expected to get much better due to icy conditions.

Some improvement is possible Friday, but best chances will be on the weekend, when temperatures get above freezing. The highs are expected to 39 degrees on Saturday and 45 degrees on Sunday.

Latest on power outages

Power outages were reported throughout North Texas and some parts of Central and East Texas. Oncor said the peak number of customers without power was 34,000 on Thursday morning, with a majority of those (24,000) in the D-FW area.

As of 2 a.m. Friday, there were around 9,100 customers without power, according to Oncor's outage map.

The outages have been localized and not related to the Texas power grid, officials said.

Track the latest outages here.

Dallas Love Field plans to resume operations Friday

After suspending operations Thursday due to the weather, officials told WFAA that Dallas Love Field expects to resume operations Friday.

The airport was open on Thursday and had staff on site, but it did not have any commercial flights. Officials said staff members kept the runways clean and operating.

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said its plan is to operate at a "reduced schedule" on Friday.

Boil water notice for city of Commerce

The city of Commerce in Hunt County has issued a boil water notice "until further notice." The city said this is due to low water pressure conditions.

Texas A&M University-Commerce said in a tweet that most of its buildings are on a separate water system.

According to the university, the buildings that are part of the boil water notice are: Prairie Crossing, the Welcome Center, Rayburn Student Center and Henderson Hall.

The city said pressure is being restored but the water quality will need to be tested before the notice can be lifted.

Garland facilities will remain closed; trash collection suspended

All City of Garland offices and public facilities will remain closed Friday, Feb. 4. Trash, recycling, and brush and bulky item collection will be suspended for Friday and is expected to resume Saturday, Feb. 5, if road conditions allow. Thursday’s routes would be picked up first. Friday’s routes would be picked up Monday, Feb. 7.