Where COVID-19 is hitting the counties around D-FW the hardest

The past few weeks, counties southeast of D-FW have seen a drastic rise in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Texas reported 14,758 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one day after the state had a daily record of 15,182 new cases.

Only one other county in the state has had more total reported COVID-19 cases than Dallas and Tarrant counties.

While these two counties are currently dealing with a rise in cases, the areas around them are also seeing a similar spike.

All the COVID-19 data comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

East of D-FW

When looking directly east of D-FW, Rockwall and Kaufman counties combined to have 659 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That is the most cases these two counties have collectively ever seen in a single day.

This area saw a spike in cases from late-June to mid-August but leveled out through most of September and October. It wasn't until November when there started to be an increase.

South of D-FW

Directly south of D-FW is Ellis and Johnson counties. These two had 1,072 total new cases Wednesday. This is the first time these two counties have ever surpassed 1,000 daily cases since tracking began in mid-March.

These two counties had similar trends compared to the counties east of D-FW with a summer spike that started again in early November.

Hood County is southwest of D-FW, directly west of Johnson County. Erath and Comanche counties are farther southwest.

These three counties reported 282 confirmed cases Wednesday. That is a daily combined record for Hood, Erath and Comanche counties.

None of these counties saw that drastic of a spike during the summer. It's only been towards the latter part of November when the COVID-19 numbers have started to rise.

West of D-FW

Directly west of D-FW is both Parker County. Palo Pinto County is west of that while Wise County is northwest of D-FW, directly north of Parker County.

These three counties had 682 combined COVID-19 cases Wednesday, a record-high for these three counties in one day. The previous record happened last week on Nov. 24 when there were 510 new cases collectively.