Order reducing restaurant capacity, closing bars in North Texas expected soon

Faced with an increasing number of COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds in North Texas, county leaders expect a governor-mandated reduction in restaurant capacity by this weekend.

For the sixth consecutive day, the North Texas hospital region has reported more than 15% of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients. Wednesday's percentage was 15.77% according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The general manager of Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum said it would be "extremely disappointing" if restaurant capacities are limited again.

The Dallas location opened only a few months before the pandemic and its related occupancy restrictions began.

In the last few weeks, as coronavirus concerns have increased nationwide, dine-in business has begun to slow again, said Robert Talamantez, the general manager.

"I think there's a lot of serious COVID issues going on right now that people are really starting to pay attention to," he said.

Gov. Greg Abbott's order dictates that restaurant capacity must be reduced to 50% occupancy and bars closed if the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients remains above 15% for seven days in a hospital region.

As part of the governor's order, elective medical procedures would also be stopped.

Currently, 12 hospital regions across the state are above that mark. Regions that include El Paso, Lubbock, and Amarillo are substantially above that 15% threshold.

"It's time for us to renew our strength in a spirit of shared sacrifice," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins expects the order to arrive from Austin this weekend effectively reducing restaurant capacity in North Texas from its current mandate of 75% down to 50%.

"Largely our businesses have been pretty good citizens, corporate citizens, and they'll abide by this, and make that switch," Jenkins said.

Some counties, not including Dallas, have allowed bars to reopen. Those bars would have to close again if the order goes into effect.

But that may not change business for many establishments.

An estimated 2,800 Texas bars have converted to restaurants in recent months, so that means if North Texas bars shut down, those operating as restaurants can remain open at 50% capacity.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said he has heard hospital staffing is OK.

"Our hospitals are still saying we've got the staff, we've got the available beds, we've got the ventilators, we're OK," Whitley said.

However, he also expects the restaurant reductions to take effect very soon.

"But we're fixing to shut some businesses down again," he said reluctantly.

When that letter arrives from the Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services, it will go to emergency managers and code enforcement officers tasked with getting bars and restaurants to comply.