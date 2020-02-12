COVID-19 updates: Bamlanivimab treatment offered at Dallas hospital

Medical City Healthcare officials said the treatment is available to patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and have other high-risk factors.

A Dallas hospital announced Wednesday that it is now offering bamlanivimab monoclonal antibody infusions on a limited basis.

Medical City Healthcare officials said the treatment is available to patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and have other high-risk factors.

In a news release, health officials said the high-risk conditions that could eligible for the treatment include:

Obesity

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease

Heart disease

Medical City Healthcare officials said the antibody therapy is meant to help anyone 12 and older who has a mild to moderate case of coronavirus and is at risk of developing a more severe version of the disease.

The hospital added that among children, some other underlying health conditions that are considerations for eligibility include sickle cell disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, and asthma.

Before receiving bamlanivimab therapy, patients must obtain a referral from a Medical City Healthcare ER physician. People considered eligible will then receive a dose via IV.

The hospital said bamlanivimab is not authorized for anyone hospitalized due to COVID-19, requires oxygen therapy due to coronavirus, or due to other underlying medical conditions.

Grayson, Henderson counties set new daily records

Grayson County had a record 257 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The previous record happened on Nov. 24 when there were 208 new reported cases.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 71.43 cases a day. The current record is 79.86, happening from Nov. 11–24.

Henderson County had a record 87 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The previous record happened on July 14 when there were 63 new reported cases.

The county currently has a 14-day average of 18.79 cases a day. The current record is 21.64, happening from Nov. 8–21.