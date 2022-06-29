Vigil held for Shalonda Anderson, woman killed in Dallas club shooting

Anderson was killed outside of the XTC Cabaret on June 25.

DALLAS — A vigil is being held Wednesday evening for Shalonda Anderson, the woman who was killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas on June 25.

The mother of three was shot and killed outside of the club early Saturday morning. Dallas police said Anderson was in a vehicle that drove into a group of security guards at the club. Anderson was then shot by a guard who police said was hit and pinned by the vehicle.

Another security guard at the scene, identified by police as Sterlin Hammett, also shot into Anderson's vehicle. He's being charged with three counts of aggravated assault after an arrest affidavit said Hammett "fired his pistol without justification or defense of other persons."

Video released from Anderson's family showed the tense moments leading up to the incident, where Anderson and her friends left the bar after getting into a verbal exchange with a bartender who didn't give them their change back.

Anderson's family said they want the club to be shut down.

A large crowd gathers in Malcolm X Plaza in South Dallas tonight for a vigil in memory of Shalonda Lofton. The mother of 3 was shot killed by a security guard at XTC Cabaret in Dallas over the weekend. One security guard is arrested and charged in the ongoing investigation. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/2CRs9UtByM — D Fernandez (@DemondFernandez) June 30, 2022

Anderson's vigil is being held at the Malcolm X Plaza in south Dallas.

The family has set up an online fundraiser to help with funeral expenses and for Anderson's three children.

XTC's Checkered Past

Anderson is the fifth person to die after visiting XTC Cabaret and is the eighth person to be shot outside the club.

In 2019, two security guards opened fire, fatally killing 34-year-old Jason Hill as he was leaving the parking lot of the club in his truck to avoid a fight.

In 2010, a cab driver was shot and killed after picking up two people who had been at the strip club.

In 2017, Rene Adrian Carrillo fatally shot 23-year-old Jean Carlo Casiano-Torres and injured another woman. Carillo was later convicted of murder.

In 2021, 32-year-old Gregory Chandler was shot and killed outside the club after getting into an argument with another man.