WATCH: Video shows security guard put gun to woman's head after shooting at Dallas club; Family demands business to close

For the first time, cellphone video from inside of the car was released during a press conference Tuesday, showing what led up to the shooting.

DALLAS — WFAA is learning more about what really happened the night 32-year-old Shalonda Anderson was killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas.

Warning: Some of the video is difficult to watch.

“That’s my child I birthed into this world,” said Benita Lofton, the victim’s mother.

Lofton barely getting the words out, as she talked during a press conference about her daughter Shalonda Anderson, known as "Lundie."

The mother of three was shot and killed outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas early Saturday morning.

The club owner released video, saying that Anderson drove into a crowd of people. Police said she was killed by a security guard who hasn’t been charged.

Another security guard, Sterlin Hammett, who police say shot into the vehicle, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

According to the affidavit WFAA obtained, “Hammett fired his pistol without justification or defense of other persons.”

“I didn’t get in an altercation with nobody,” Anderson can be heard saying in a newly released cellphone video.

The family's attorney Kim T. Cole, and minister Dominique Alexander from Next Generation Action Network say, Anderson and her two friends were ordering food at the bar, when the bartender didn’t give them her change back. They say, moments after the verbal exchange, someone threw water at the girls, and that’s when the security officer asked the three women to leave.

“She simply walked along, trying to find her car,” said Cole.

Anderson and her friends got into her car. In the cellphone video, shots can be heard. Anderson is clearly still alive during these moments.

But moments later, even after the security guard pulled her lifeless body on the grass, you can see a security officer put a gun to Anderson's head.

This is moments after Shalonda Lofton Anderson was shot in the car by a security guard at XTC.



Her lifeless body on the grass, & you can see the security officer holding a gun to her head.



Court documents also say, Shalonda’s car was never a threat.

“The rug has been pulled from under us,” said Marquin Lofton, the victim’s brother.

The family wants the club shut down.

Dallas City Council passed an ordinance earlier this year, saying that sexually oriented businesses should shut down between the hours of 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. Dallas police say that’s when most crimes happen.

Right now, that ordinance remains in limbo.

Family and friends will continue to protest outside of the club, until they get justice.

"Just help as much as you possibly can,” said Benita Lofton.

The family has set up an online fundraising account, hoping it will help with funeral expenses, and help for Anderson's three children.