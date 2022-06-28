Vehicle of interest wanted in connection to April shooting that killed North Texas high school track star

During the investigation, police determined the suspects fled the scene in an older model maroon, four-door Honda Civic that was missing its rear bumper.

A picture of a vehicle of interest wanted in connection to a shooting that killed a North Texas track star in April 2022 was released this week by the Fort Worth Police Department.

Rashard Guinyard, 17, was a senior at Crowley High School and planning on attending Abilene Christian University on a track scholarship.

On April 24, the teen was attending an after-prom party in the 3800 block of Altamesa Boulevard when shots rang out around midnight. This was west of Edgecliff Village and near Krauss-Baker Park.

Police were called to the scene and found Guinyard with at least one gunshot wound and declared him dead at the scene.

Police said Guinyard and others were running away when he was struck by a bullet. Another teen was also reportedly badly wounded, but survived his injuries, police said.

"Rashard was a standout scholar and student athlete with a bright future ahead of him," district officials said to WFAA in a statement following his death.

During the investigation, police determined the suspects fled the scene in an older model maroon, four-door Honda Civic that was missing its rear bumper. Police said the Civic also had a fake paper license tag.