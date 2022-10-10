Video: Police investigate violent confrontation at Plano Hooters restaurant involving 3 adults

Plano police said the group left the restaurant before officers arrived but are working to review videos and identify individuals involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

PLANO, Texas — Plano police are investigating an incident at a local restaurant where they said several adults were involved in a confrontation with employees. The incident was captured on video.

Police said the confrontation happened on Sunday at the Hooters restaurant located at 720 Central Expressway.

Four juveniles were selling chocolate bars inside the restaurant when they were asked to leave by management, police said. Witnesses said the children were upset because nobody was buying the candy and became angry.

The children were escorted out of the restaurant and allegedly throwing things around as they left. That's when police said three adults came in and began to argue with the manager and a customer who was assisting the manager in escorting the juveniles.

Plano police said the adults began to attack the manager and struck him with a hard object.

The manager had a broken arm and was taken to the hospital, along with the customer who had originally stepped in to help. Both were released, police said.

One of the adults also picked up a cigarette disposal stand and broke one of the restaurant's windows, which injured employees.

Plano police said the group left the restaurant before officers arrived but are working to review videos and identify individuals involved.