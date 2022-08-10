FWPD calls quadruple homicide an attempted robbery involving drugs

Homeowners in south Fort Worth are concerned after four young people were shot to death in a botched robbery during a drug deal on their street.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Home security video in a quadruple homicide case shows why police suspect it's a botched robbery involving narcotics that turned deadly.

It's left the families and community leaders looking for answers and neighbors here concerned about gun violence.

Anastasaya Prokhorska moved to the 1200 block of Jessamine Street about a year ago. She describes the neighborhood as relatively quiet and safe because she knows many of her neighbors.

Then the Friday night tragedy happened.

"I heard something that sounded like explosions," said Anastasia Prokhorska.

After hearing gunfire outside her home Friday night, Anastasia Prokhorska is shaken up. Eventually she came outside and was not prepared for what she found. She went to a vehicle parked on the street only to find four young people inside the SUV.

"It was riddled with bullet holes," said Anastasia Prokhorska, "and someone opened the door, and you could see the three dead people and one was alive when they took him to the hospital and one of the victims did have a gun in their hands."

Fort Worth police recovered multiple weapons that had been fired during this deadly shootout.

Based on home security video detectives believe it stems from an attempted robbery involving drugs. The video shows people in two vehicles, a Dodge Challenger and a Blue SUV pull up and park near Anastasia's house.

After the owner of the Challenger enters the SUV, the shooting happens, leaving four occupants dead. That's when a passenger in the Dodge Challenger got behind the wheel and sped away as seen in this video from another homeowner.

"It was like a movie," said Anastasia Prokhorska, "I could not believe what was happening."

It's hard to believe for Councilman Chris Nettles too, especially since all four of the males are not much older than his teenage son, whom he continuously covers in prayer.

"But prayers alone don't do it all and we have to figure out as a community how do we stop this gun violence," said Chris Nettles.

Nettles encourages parents to get involved with whom their children are spending time with on a regular basis. Nettles has four children, including three sons. He and his wife are active in their children's lives on purpose. The deadly shooting happened in the District Nettle's serves as City Council representative.

WFAA also heard from Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in this FWPD statement about the quadruple murder:

On Oct. 7, 2022, at approximately 7:00 p.m., Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of E. Jessamine St. in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers located four shooting victims inside of a vehicle. Three victims were pronounced deceased on the scene and the fourth victim was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. The fourth victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Investigators learned that a suspect driving a gray Dodge Challenger fled the scene after the shooting. Homicide detectives are investigating this case as an attempted robbery involving narcotics, and investigators recovered multiple weapons at the scene that had been fired during this incident.

We are saddened by this incident and our hearts go out to everyone effected by this tragedy. The FWPD is working diligently to collect all available facts and evidence related to this shooting, and to identify and arrest any outstanding suspects. The FWPD is dedicated to combating violent crime in our city and we are grateful for our community’s assistance in this effort. If anyone has any information about this homicide, or the suspect who fled from the scene, please call 817-392-4341 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 817-469-8477.