McKinney Mom who lost son to an overdose teams with DEA to warn parents about new deadly fentanyl pills

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW: rainbow-colored fentanyl.

DENTON, Texas — Late last week, the Tarrant county sheriff’s office seized the largest amount of fentanyl pills in Tarrant county ever.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning parents about a deadly drug popping up on the streets of DFW.

It’s rainbow-colored fentanyl.

Tonight, the message from the DEA, and a mom from McKinney who lost her son to an overdose:

“It was right before his brother's wedding,” said Sharon Roland.

Sharon Roland shared memories of her youngest son with us.

“On a Monday, he passed away,” said Sharon.

In 2016, Sharon says, Randy died of an overdose.

He was 32 years old.

“He couldn’t save himself. He knew so much drug and alcohol,” said Sharon.

While Randy worked as a drug and rehab councilor, Sharon says, her son was battling that addiction.

“Ultimately couldn’t save himself,” said Sharon.

After her husband died of a heart failure, Sharon says, Randy took it really hard.

“Randy was 14. Seems like he was never able to find peace after that,” said Sharon.

Her way of finding peace, is warning parents across North Texas about deadly drugs, like the new rainbow colored fentanyl pills that are on our streets.

“These are in different shapes and sizes, almost looking like your grocery store cereal marshmallow,” said SAC Eduardo Chavez, from the DEA Dallas.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chavez says, recently, on 4 occasions, hundreds of these pills were confiscated in Dallas.

Authorities telling us, drug traffickers are disguising them to get them across the border.

“In blocks, almost like the sidewalk chalk your kids might use,” said Chavez.

Hearing that makes Sharon’s outreach start in her city of McKinney.

“You think, it won’t happen in my family, it happens in a certain kind of family. It happens in all families,” said Sharon.

With that in mind, Sharon is trying a new approach to help fight the addiction.

A food pantry in honor of Randy sits outside of the family's law office, which is on a busy street in Denton. The goal here is to let people know they're not alone, and there is help out there.

“It’s there 24/7, anybody can take whatever they want. We try to provide the resources that aren’t intrusive. to provide whatever help we can,” said Sharon.