MedStar Medical Services said one person was OK. It's unclear the extent of any other injuries.

A vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon on southbound Interstate 35W near Texas Motor Speedway.

It happened about 1:11 p.m. on I-35W near State Highway 170.

