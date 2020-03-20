The University of Texas at Arlington president announced Thursday that he is stepping down immediately.

President Vistasp Karbhari took office in June 2013 as UTA’s eighth president.

Earlier this month, Karbhari stated he would step down in August, but that changed this week.

In February, a former UTA employee filed a lawsuit, claiming she and other female employees were subjected to “bullying and threats by” the president, accusing him of making “unreasonable demands and goals.”

The chancellor sent an email Thursday information to the UTA community about Karbhari's resignation.

“I am grateful to President Karbhari for his commitment to the University of Texas at Arlington, and I commend him on the difficult decision to step down now so the university can devote its full attention to the important issues at hand,” the email partially reads.

The University of Central Florida had recently announced that Karbhari is one of seven finalists for their open president position. They have not confirmed if Karbhari is relocating to their university.

