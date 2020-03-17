TEXAS, USA — The University of Texas system has announced all graduation ceremonies for the spring semester have been postponed.

In a letter to UT system presidents, James B. Milliken, Chancellor of the system, says all graduating students will still receive their degrees as scheduled.

The UT system says they will likely hold the ceremony at a later date, likely in the fall.

This comes as the universities work to pivot instruction to online and cut on-campus classes completely while the coronavirus precautions are in place.

Additionally, on-campus living will be limited to only students who do not have any suitable alternative. This will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Students who have paid for residence halls and dining plans will be reimbursed or credited for those expenses.

