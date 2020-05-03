The University of Texas at Arlington president announced Wednesday that he is stepping down in August.

President Vistasp Karbhari took office in June 2013 as UTA’s eighth president.

“Upon reflecting on the progress made and these milestones, Lisa and I felt it was time for us to take stock and think about our next chapter. Consequently, I am writing to inform you that I have decided to step down as president of The University of Texas at Arlington, effective August 31, 2020,” the president said in a message posted on UTA’s website Wednesday morning.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Karbhari called UTA “an exceptional institution that should be recognized as among the best of the best – now & always.”

The UTA Faculty Senate met for a special session Wednesday afternoon. Faculty Senate Chair Bill Carroll told WFAA that Wednesday’s meeting was scheduled before the president made his announcement Wednesday morning.

“We were just discussing leadership issues going forward at UTA and developing a document that describes our viewpoints on that issue,” Carroll said.

Carroll wouldn’t elaborate on what that document said.

State Senator Beverly Powell wished Karbhari luck in a tweet today, writing in part: “Under his leadership, UTA has received statewide and national recognition for its commitment to diversity.”

The University of Central Florida announced Tuesday that Karbhari is one of seven finalists for their open president position. UCF posted online that finalists are being invited to campus for interviews Thursday.

Last month, a former UTA employee filed a lawsuit, claiming she and other female employees were subjected to “bullying and threats by” the president, accusing him of making “unreasonable demands and goals.”

