UNT basketball director killed in single-vehicle crash in Wise County, officials say

WISE COUNTY, Texas — A University of North Texas basketball director died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, the school announced.

Nelson Haggerty, 47, has served as the Director of Basketball Strategy and Operations since October 2019.

The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 near Decatur in Wise County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Haggerty was driving a 2009 Nissan Armada when the vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a culvert, according to a preliminary investigation from TDPS.

The Armada overturned and went through a fence before coming to a stop. He died at the scene.

Prior to joining UNT, Haggerty spent eight seasons as Midwestern State’s head coach where he was the third-winningest coach ever. His .640 winning percentage in Wichita Falls is the fourth-best in program history, UNT said.

"A 1995 graduate from Baylor, Haggerty is one of the Bears all-time greats. His 699 career assists are the most in Baylor history," UNT's website says. "An all-conference point guard, he led the nation in assists during his senior season with a 10.1 average. He holds the program record for most assists in a game with 19. Overall, eight of Baylor’s 10 best single-game assist performances are owned by Haggerty."