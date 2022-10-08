Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash

The driver who struck the pedestrians fled on foot from the crash scene, police say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians.

Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway.

Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one who was pronounced dead at the scene, and another who was taken to a hospital by MedStar but later pronounced dead as well.

The driver who struck the pedestrians fled on foot from the crash scene, police say. Traffic detectives have been notified.