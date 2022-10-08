Two pedestrians killed in Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating an overnight crash that killed two pedestrians.
Officers responded to the accident around 3:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of NW Loop 820 near Marine Creek Parkway.
Police say they found two pedestrians who were hit by a vehicle, one who was pronounced dead at the scene, and another who was taken to a hospital by MedStar but later pronounced dead as well.
The driver who struck the pedestrians fled on foot from the crash scene, police say. Traffic detectives have been notified.
Westbound lanes of Loop 820 were closed for about four hours while police investigated, police say. They are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.