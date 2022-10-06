Keene woman dies in crash with dump truck in Cleburne, police say

Police said the victim was turning into a driveway when her SUV was struck by the truck.

CLEBURNE, Texas — Cleburne police are investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old woman on Wednesday afternoon.

Records obtained by WFAA identified the victim as Christina Johnson.

The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of FM 4 near East 2nd Street. Johnson was driving eastbound on the roadway in an SUV while the dump truck was heading westbound.

Police said Johnson was turning north to get onto a driveway when the dump truck struck the passenger side of her SUV.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the dump truck had no serious injuries.

No other information has been released at this time.