MESQUITE, Texas — A fuel spill shut down westbound Interstate 30 in Mesquite early Friday morning, officials said.

The crash happened when a semi-truck hit a barrier at 30 and Interstate 635 around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

No injuries were reported, but the crash resulted in "a large amount of fuel spilled on the roadway," police said.