Two men accused of burglarizing Collin County home and tying up elderly woman, police say

Police found the two suspects leaving the home carrying property.

MURPHY, Texas — Two people have been arrested and are accused of burglarizing a home in Collin County on Wednesday and tying up the elderly homeowner, police said.

Police in Murphy said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to the 200 block of Starlite Drive, near the intersection of South Murphy Road and East Renner Road. A caller had reported a suspicious vehicle driving around the neighborhood and then stopping behind a neighbor's home.

According to police, officers saw two men in masks leaving the home's rear garage door with property. The officers detained them.

Police said officers found the homeowner, an elderly woman, with her hands tied behind her back. The woman reported that the two men broke into her home. She was unharmed.