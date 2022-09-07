WATCH: Surveillance video captures apparent burglary, owner says 20 years of savings stolen

“When they took the safe, they probably didn’t even know what it was in the safe.”

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police are investigating a burglary after Stiles Autobody released surveillance video on Facebook.

In the 79-second video, two people are seen walking inside the main office, peering through the garage window, opening the cash register and taking off with the money and a black safe.

Owner George Cortes told WFAA that safe contained tens of thousands of dollars.

“It was a shock, big shock,” Cortes said.

Cortes moved from Mexico to Mesquite in 1995 to work for Stiles as a mechanic. He saved up enough to buy the place 24 years later, he told WFAA.

What was left of his savings, he said, was in the safe.

“When they took the safe, they probably didn’t even know what it was in the safe.”

George's son, George Jr., said his father is a proud man who would’ve used that money to support his family and better his business.

“This is a pretty old place, and I know he wants to make this look better for the community,” George Jr. said.

“This is everything he's worked for…He didn't deserve this....at all.”

Mesquite Police are now investigating.