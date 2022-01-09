ATF asking for help identifying serial gun store burglars

The ATF is looking for several suspects involved in the burglary or attempted burglary of several gun shops around Fort Worth and North Richland Hills.

DALLAS — The ATF is working with the Fort Worth and North Richland Hills police departments to find several suspects responsible for burglarizing several gun shops in the Metroplex.

Officers responded to the first burglary at about 5:45 a.m. Aug. 28 at Shoot Smart, 10305 N. Freeway Service Road in Fort Worth, an ATF news release stated. A news release said four masked people broke into the store through a side window and stole nine guns from the business before fleeing in a dark-colored pick-up truck.

The second burglary took place at about 2:30 a.m. Aug. 29, when another four masked individuals broke into the same Shoot Smart and stole several magazines and ammo boxes, the release added.

That same night, around 2:55 a.m., another four masked individuals broke into Elliot White Gun Co. at 6242 Rufe Snow Drive #216 in North Richland Hills, where they stole two guns, ammo and other items, the release detailed.

The next night, at 2:50 a.m., the release stated four masked people tried to break into Guardian Guns at 506 East Avenue K in Grand Prairie, but were unsuccessful.

That same night at about 4:35 a.m., the four individuals tried to break into Academy Sports at 1101 West Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington but were also unsuccessful there.

On Aug. 31, the four masked individuals were again unsuccessful after trying to break into Texas Gun Experience at 1901 S. Main St. in Grapevine.

About an hour later, the four suspects entered Academy Sports at 7441 NE Loop 820 in North Richland Hills, the release added, but ran away after being startled by cleaning staff.

Video surveillance from several of the locations shows what appear to be the same suspects, including a distinctive mask worn by each of the unidentified suspects. The footage also shows the dark pick-up truck or a dark-colored sedan as the suspects' vehicle.

“Firearms stolen from FFL’s pose a serious threat to our communities and are often used in other crimes; working with our law enforcement and industry partners to investigate FFL burglaries, and prevent future ones, remains one of ATF’s top priorities,” said ATF Dallas Acting Special Agent in Charge James VanVliet in a statement.

ATF is asking anyone with information about these crimes to call them at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or to send info to ATFTIPS@atf.gov or at the ATF's website.