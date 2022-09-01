'I swear to God I'm going to shoot your a--' | Affidavit reveals more about racist attack in Plano

Police say "additional charges may follow" against Esmeralda Upton, currently out on bond after her racist slur-filled confrontation outside a Plano restaurant.

PLANO, Texas — An arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA revealed more details about a viral video of a woman's racist attack on other women outside a popular Plano restaurant, including more racist comments not caught on the previously-released video.

On Aug. 25, police arrested Esmeralda Upton on misdemeanor charges of assault (bodily injury) and terroristic threats for the Aug. 24 incident.

According to the arrest affidavit, the group of women told police that Upton approached them and began yelling at them to go back to India and that "Indians are ruining this country." This is when the group of women started recording Upton, the affidavit says.

Police said the group of women told officers Upton hit them, which she admitted to and the viral video also shows. The affidavit also says Upton continued to maker racially-charged comments throughout her conversation with the officer on scene.

According to the affidavit, Upton told police she became agitated when the group called her a "white woman." Upton originally stated to police she was a "first generation" American, but later said she was "second generation," told police that she is "Mexican-American" and "Native-American" and lives in a $1.5 million home.

Upton admitted to police she struck one of the women because they were "videoing and saying all of this (expletive) that I wasn't doing. And that's what they do. Just like the black people," the affidavit said.

The affidavit also says one of the three videos recorded by the group of women shows Upton saying "I'm going to blow your (expletive) brains out" and "I swear to God I am going to shoot your (expletive)."

According to the affidavit, after being asked for her identification, Upton asked police if they'd like to see her license to carry a firearm as well. The officer asked Upton if she was "carrying" at the time, and she said she wasn't, but stated that her firearm was in her vehicle.

Police referred to Upton in the affidavit as "very agitated and uncooperative."

After being arrested, Upton posted $10,000 bond, but the incident is still being investigated by the Plano Police Department's Crime Against Persons Unit as a hate crime and more charges may be forthcoming, Plano police said last week.

You can watch the incident below (Warning: The video has some graphic and racist language.):