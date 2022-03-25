Two Texas police officers receive national award for saving mom and dad from drowning

United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recognized these officers on March 17, 2022, for their efforts to respond to a drowning.

IRVING, Texas — Two North Texas police officers have received a national award from the United States Attorney General.

The Irving Police Department announced Friday officers Travis Allen and Brendan Fowler are recipients of the fifth annual Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Service in Community Policing.

United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland recognized these officers on March 17, 2022, for their efforts to respond to a drowning in progress in the winter of 2021.

A family had ventured out onto an ice-covered pond to take photos, but the father and mother had fallen through the ice.

When Fowler got to the scene, he threw a lifeline out to both the dad and mom, telling them to wrap it around themselves. Allen arrived next and communicated with Fowler to develop a rescue plan.

The Irving Fire Department arrived and helped by sliding two ladders onto the ice, but the mother was succumbing to the cold and began to go under the water.

Allen immediately crawled out on the ladder and held the woman’s face above water. A firefighter crawled out on the other ladder as the ice broke under Allen, dumping him into the water.

Allen and the firefighter quickly managed to lift the woman onto the ladder. Other officers on the scene made sure everyone was attached to the ladder and pulled the ladder onto the shore.

The husband was responsive, but the wife was unresponsive and showed signs of hypothermia onset. Both were then transported to the hospital, where both recovered.

Eligible candidates must be in a nonsupervisory position at the time the activities, programs or initiatives for which they are being nominated took place. Based on the criteria, the winning officer, deputy or trooper has demonstrated active exceptional performance in one of three areas:

Innovations in Community Policing Criminal Investigations Field Operations

Within each of these categories, awards will be given to sworn police officers, deputies and troopers serving within small, medium, and large jurisdictions.

Small: Agencies serving populations fewer than 50,000

Medium: Agencies serving populations 50,000 to 250,000

Large: Agencies serving populations over 250,000

United States Northern District Attorney Chad E. Meacham said, “Building trust between law enforcement and the community is essential to public safety. These officers exemplify that ethos. Their bravery and quick thinking during a drowning-in-progress ensured a loving family remained intact. I was immensely pleased to see Attorney General Merrick Garland recognize their work.”