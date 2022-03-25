Authorities rescue minor from burning vehicle before he is surrounded by flames

U.S. Border Patrol agents were chasing a car that blew past a checkpoint on Interstate 35 in Webb County.

WEBB COUNTY, Texas — Authorities were able to rescue a minor from a burning vehicle, moments before he was surrounded by flames, the La Salle County Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook page.



The La Salle County Sheriff's Office said the car stopped in a grassy area between Encinal and Cotulla. That's where border patrol said people got out and fled on foot.

Then, the grass nearby caught fire.

While firefighters were working to put out the flames, deputies said the minor was found trapped inside the trunk, hidden in a duffel bag.

Officers with the Encinal Police Department who were called to assist were able to free him, just before the car was fully engulfed by the fire.

