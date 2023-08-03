Two dead in two separate house fires in Mesquite

The fires happened early Thursday morning in different neighborhoods.

MESQUITE, Texas — Two people died early Thursday morning in two separate house fires in Mesquite, officials said.

The Mesquite Fire Department said it responded to the first fire just before 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Kimberly Drive, near East Grubb Drive and North Bryan-Belt Line Road.

Officials said one person died and that the home suffered heavy damage. Thirty-five firefighters responded to the incident, according to officials.

The second fire was reported around 6:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of Ingram Circle in the Tealwood neighborhood.

The department said firefighters were able to help one person escape the house fire but that another person died after being transported to a hospital. Eighteen firefighters responded to this blaze, according to officials.

The victims in both fires have not yet been identified.