Brush fire ignites in Denton County

As of 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 3, the Big Sky Fire is an estimated 70 acres and 40% contained.

DENTON COUNTY, Texas — Officials are working to put out a brush fire near the county line between Denton and Wise counties.

Forest Service said dozers have made a line around the brush fire and they are working to "widen and improve that line."

There is no information at this time on what started this fire.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for areas along and west of I-35 until at least 1 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. This means any fires could spread very quickly if they get started. It is very hot, dry and breezy in these areas, and drought conditions continue to worsen.

Because of drought and dry conditions, almost all counties along and west of I-35W are under burn bans with more burn bans continuing to be added each day in other parts of North Texas.