Crews battling large grass fire in Wise County, some areas being evacuated

RUNAWAY BAY, Texas — Crews in Wise County are battling a large grass fire that has led to some evacuations.
The fire is happening near Runaway Bay and is 0% contained as of 4 p.m.
The Wise County Office of Emergency Management posted a map of an evacuation area that is threatened by the fire. Resident south of U.S. 380 between Cimmarron Trail and Runaway Bay Drive are being told to avoid the area.
It's unclear if any structures have been damaged or destroyed by this fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.