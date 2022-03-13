Two dead in crash caused by driver going wrong way on I-635 in Mesquite, police say

Police in Mesquite said they responded to the crash on the highway near La Prada Drive just after 5:45 a.m.

MESQUITE, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 635 in Mesquite early Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, a Dodge Charger was going south in the northbound lanes of the highway and crashed head-on into a Toyota Highlander.

Both drivers died at the scene, police said. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

The driver of the Highlander was identified as Halimatou Barry, 41. The driver of the Charger could not be immediately identified due to the extent of the injuries, police said.