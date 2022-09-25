'We're pulling through': Two adults released from hospital, two children remain following Garland house explosion

It's been six weeks since a home exploded in Garland with six family members inside. Two children remain hospitalized.

GARLAND, Texas — Sunday marked exactly six weeks since Gloria Godinez got the frantic calls that her family's home had exploded with six of her relatives inside.

"I was hearing small explosions in the background," Godinez said.

Her mother, 54-year-old Paula Reyes, died hours later. He brother, 15-year-old, Angel Reyes, passed away in the hospital three days later.

"I stayed with him," Godinez said. "I never left him."

Godinez's sisters, Angelica and Lupita, and nephews, Anthony and Josh, were hospitalized for weeks to recover.

About a week ago, the family finally got some good news.

Angelica and Lupita were released.

"Their wounds are healing. They're on the right path," Godinez said.

She has to help them treat their burn wounds, and they have to go for checkups but Godinez said the progress is undeniable.

"I always tell them, 'Oh, you’re progressing,'" Godinez said. "At first, they were walking like very old people, and now they’re standing up straight.”

A few days ago, the family got even more good news.

Both nephews are responsive.

"They're both tough kids. They're very brave," Godinez said.

As the family continues to heal, they're also forced to rebuild. The house that was destroyed was home for Godinez's sister.

“They just have to rebuild from nothing. They have nothing," Godinez said. “Somebody gifted them their first pair of shoes, and they’re like, ‘Our first pair of shoes!’. Another family member already gifted them their beds, and they were so emotional."

Godinez said her family is thankful for the medical professionals at Parkland and Medical City Plano, as well as the neighbors who stepped up that Sunday six weeks ago.

“It could have been worse," Godinez said. "It’s a tragedy, but it could have been a bigger tragedy. I could have lost every single one of them.”