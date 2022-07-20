Plano fire crews respond to house explosion

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time as crews continue to work the scene.

PLANO, Texas — Plano fire crews are currently responding to a house explosion Wednesday evening, officials say.

The fire department says the incident is happening in the 3700 block of Shantara Lane, near Plano West Senior High School at the intersection of Parker Road and Willow Bend Drive.

According to the department, there were no residents inside the home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries from the surrounding area have been reported.

The department says there was no major damage to neighboring homes.

Residents in the area tell WFAA the explosion was loud and that it shook their homes.

