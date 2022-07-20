'If I lose it, I don't know how I can cope': Residents worry for livestock, land threatened by Chalk Mountain Fire

"[Animals] don’t know where to go when the fire is coming. We have a lot of help, but trying to find them in a fire is difficult,” said the county tourism director.

SOMERVELL COUNTY, Texas — As he stared out at the horizon from his family home in Glen Rose, Yvan Jayne could see the fire looming below his life’s work.

“Everything I love is right here,” Yvan said.

Yvan, his wife, Kristin, and their children just moved into the house he built this week. Then, the Chalk Mountain Fire began on Monday, and every day since has been an emotional rollercoaster, Yvan told WFAA.

“This thing is too big, it’s moving so fast the wind is blowing right at us,” Yvan said.

Wednesday was a better day for him, but Yvan said Tuesday night, the fire came within a mile of his property.

“I called my wife, and I told her, ‘I think we’re about to lose everything,’" Yvan said.

It’s a harsh thought for Yvan, who spent the last five years building a family home on his land, along with several rental cabins. It’s how he provides for his family.

“What if? What if this hits us, what’s next? I’ve got everything in my life tied up here,” Yvan said.

As he watched over his land on Wednesday, his wife, Kristin, looked after their children and their three horses, which were housed at the Somervell Expo Center.

“It’s hard on your body, it’s hard on your emotions and your mind,” Yvan said. “You wake up grateful that you wake up and everything is still there, then you remember there are people that have lost everything.”

On Wednesday, officials confirmed the fire has destroyed 16 family homes and damaged four others, along with other barns and structures.

The heat and flames threatened livestock, which are vital to the livelihoods of many in the area.

Somervell County’s tourism director Kelly Harris assisted with volunteer efforts at the expo center, where people and animals are being cared for.

Volunteers continued their efforts to go out and rescue livestock on Wednesday.

“It’s a 24/7 process,” Harris said.

Harris said not all animals have allowed themselves to be rescued. Animals have been burned by the fire, although the number of injured and deceased animals remains unclear, Harris said.

“It’s just sad… they don’t know where to go when the fire is coming. We have a lot of help, but trying to find them in a fire is difficult,” Harris said.

While dozens of animals have been saved, Harris said many of them will end up getting sold by their owners because the land they once roamed is now charred.

“They may put the fire out but the fire has burned and everything that’s edible, and it may be awhile before anything grows back for them to eat. In turn, those who grow the hay for the animals to feed, those have been burned up as well,” Harris said.

As airtankers and fire crews continued the fight Wednesday afternoon, Yvan watched and hoped his life’s work would survive another day.