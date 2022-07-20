Parker County crews working to put out large grass fire

The fire is happening between Weatherford and Springtown and has burned about 40 acres so far.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Crews in Parker County are currently battling a large grass fire between Weatherford and Springtown.

Sean Hughes, of the Parker County fire marshals, says the fire is happening near FM 51 and Veal Station Road, about 30 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

According to Hughes, the fire has burned about 40 acres so far. He says there have been some evacuations but didn't specify where.

Hughes says assistance from the Texas A&M Forest Service has been requested.