Multiple people injured after car crashes into Forney restaurant, police say

Police say one person was seriously hurt and a few minor injuries were reported. They're asking anyone else that was hurt to call them.

FORNEY, Texas — Forney police say multiple people were injured after a car crashed into a restaurant on Sunday. They're also looking for anyone else who was also hurt in the incident.

The department's social media post says they got calls at around 7 p.m. about an accident involving a vehicle and a building. First responders were dispatched to the Tokyo Harbor restaurant on East US Highway 80 and Marketplace Boulevard.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the crash.

One person has been treated for serious injures and other minor injuries were reported for other people.

Police believe there are other people that were hurt in the accident and left the scene before officers arrived. Anyone that was injured is encouraged to call the department at 972-564-7600.