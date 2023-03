No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for anyone responsible for a shooting that sent a 2-year-old child to the hospital Saturday night.

The shooting happened around the 1700 block of Newport Avenue.

When officers got there, the child was already being taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. Police said the child is expected to recover.

Details about the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects have been arrested.