Two people have been hospitalized and one person suffered minor injuries after a shooting at a Garland apartment complex, Garland police said.

A group of teens got into an altercation at the apartment complex and someone pulled a gun and fired shots, police said.

Three people were shot, two of whom were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third person only had minor wounds and was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Also on WFAA: