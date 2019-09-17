DALLAS — A man is dead after being hit by a car early Tuesday morning in South Dallas.



Dallas police were called shortly before 1:30 a.m. near Military Parkway and North Jim Miller Road.

According to police, he was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the driver did not stop and left the scene of the crash. The victim died on scene.

