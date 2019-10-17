DALLAS — Y'all, it's a big weekend for Dallas-Fort Worth.

Two presidential campaign rallies, the last weekend of the State Fair and the grand opening of a new park in downtown Dallas are just a few of the many things happening this weekend.

So here's what we got for ya.

Thursday

1. President Donald Trump is hosting a 2020 campaign rally at the American Airlines Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. If you haven't gotten tickets yet, it appears you can still do so if you're interested. Click here for more information on how to register to attend.

And if you're not heading to the rally, you may want to avoid downtown Dallas -- security is going to be tight, and that includes road closures.

2. Not a Trump fan? Beto O'Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate, is going to be in the area Thursday night as well, hosting his own campaign rally at the Theatre at Grand Prairie.

His rally starts at 6 p.m. and appears to still be open to the public to attend.

RELATED: Donald Trump and Beto O'Rourke are coming to North Texas at the same time. Here's what to expect

3. Or maybe you're just not that into politics. That's OK, you've got the World Food Championships to check out this weekend too. The championships started Wednesday and run through the weekend at Reunion Tower Lawn.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Tickets cost $10 daily or $20 for a weekend pass to the "epic FoodSport event" where chefs compete in the largest competition of its kind to show off their culinary skills, sparking the stars of many top celebrity chefs.

And of course, guests get to taste the food. For more information, click here.

4. Looking for something fun the whole family can enjoy? Then look no further than Pacific Plaza Park. It opened this week in downtown Dallas, and it's hosting a whole lot of events to celebrate this weekend, including a movie night on Thursday.

Grab a blanket or some chairs and get ready for a free screening of Pokémon Detective Pikachu at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.

Friday

5. Do you love a good cocktail, especially when it comes to whisky? Then you'll want to be at The Whisky Extravaganza on Friday night.

The event benefits the Museum of the American Cocktail and provides attendees with plenty of tastings, culinary fare and even a masterclass on Scotch whisky from a Scot himself.

Tickets start at $95. Registration for the masterclass opens at 6 p.m. (the class itself starts at 6:30 p.m.) with tastings starting at 7:30 p.m.

6. Head to Grapevine for a free concert underneath the stars from the Texas Chamber Music Project. The concert will be held at the Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, with plenty of Texas wines available to sip on while you enjoy being serenaded.

Limited reserved table seating is available for $15 to $20, but attendees are welcome to sit on the lawn with a blanket or chair.

7. Calling all artists! Grab your paintbrushes and be ready to embrace your inner Selena at this POP portrait painting class in Fort Worth on Friday.

For $35, an instructor will walk you through the steps to paint your very own POP-version Selena, with two complimentary drinks and snacks provided.

The class starts at 6 p.m.

8. A classic tale, retold by the Texas Ballet Theater this weekend. Drive out to Fort Worth to see the dancers perform The Sleeping Beauty accompanied by the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

"Filled with gorgeous costumes, lavish decor and enchanting music, this ballet will have you under its spell," the theater's website reads.

The performance starts at 8 p.m. and tickets begin at $55.

Saturday

9. Check out the inaugural Dallas International Children's Festival at the Bath House Cultural Center on Saturday for a free extravaganza of cultural performances made specifically for the kiddos.

Watch performances from Brazilian martial artists, to tap dancers to Indian storytelling dancers.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

10. Celebrate your dogs and the nearing end of October with Pawtoberfest at Huffhines Park in Richardson. With more than 150 vendors, costume contests, food trucks and live music, plus pup-ular dog-oriented activities, it's sure to be a howling good time.

The festival starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Admission is free, but "pawkages" are available for $15-$20 to get a beer mug, a free beer, bandana, pup treats and more.

11. The Water Lantern Festival comes to DFW on Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The festival provides attendees with special floating lanterns and will have food trucks, music and other fun as people gather to write special messages and launch their lanterns.

Tickets start at $25, but go up to $40 the day of the event. Gates open at 4 p.m., with the Lantern Launch starting at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

12. Watch the Dallas Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Arlington at AT&T Stadium.

The game starts at 7:20 p.m., and tickets were still available Thursday for $60 for standing room only from the Cowboys' box office.

More on WFAA: