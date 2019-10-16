DALLAS — For the second time in a year, President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke will hold political rallies at the same time in the same state.

Trump's "Keep America Great" function in Dallas and O'Rourke's "Rally Against Fear" event in Grand Prairie are both scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.

Here's what to expect:

When does each rally start?

Trump's rally will be held at the American Airlines Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets can be reserved here.

O'Rourke's rally will be at the Theatre at Grand Prairie. Doors open at 6 p.m. Find out more information here.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke plans Texas rally for same time as Trump — again

RELATED: Donald Trump 'Keep America Great' Dallas rally scheduled for Oct. 17

Traffic

Nearly 20,000 people are expected to attend Trump's event at the AAC. People are allowed to line up beginning at 6 a.m. Some were already camped out Wednesday.

Expect heavy traffic around this area all day. So far, the following roads will be closed:

Olive Street, closed from Houston Street to Victory Avenue starting at 10 a.m.

Payne Street, closed from Houston Street starting at 10 a.m.

All Star Way, closed from Houston Street to Victory Avenue starting at 5 a.m.

In addition, the sidewalks lining the north and west sides of the AAC will be closed to pedestrians.

Those traveling to the Theatre at Grand Prairie for O'Rourke's rally may fare better on the traffic front, as long as you beat the evening rush. We'll share any more info on road closures as it becomes available.

What will the rallies be about?

Trump's "Keep America Great" rally will focus on his initiatives for job growth in Texas during his time in office.

“President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the great men and women of Texas," Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. COO Michael Glassner wrote in a news release earlier in October.

RELATED: Senate Republicans side with Kurds in bipartisan condemnation of Trump's Syria withdrawal

O'Rourke's "Rally Against Fear" event will be in direct opposition to the president and appears to be planned in response to Trump's trip to Texas.

"It's on us to declare [Trump's] hatred, racism, and division does not belong in Texas," O'Rourke wrote in the tweet that announced the rally.

O'Rourke might also speak about gun control. The former Texas congressman has repeatedly called for assault weapons bans following mass shootings in Gilroy, Calif., El Paso and Odessa.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke wants mandatory buyback of AK-47, AR-15 rifles

Impeachment may also be a topic that both men discuss — in September, the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform panels announced a subpoena of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for documents related to his interactions with Ukranian officials.

Trump faces an impeachment inquiry after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi formally started that process last Wednesday over allegations that Trump pressured the leader of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's family.

O'Rourke has repeatedly called for Trump's impeachment.

We'll be at both rallies and will have updated coverage online and on WFAA Channel 8.

More on WFAA: