DALLAS —

NEWSMAKER

Inside Texas Politics began with the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Congress returns from recess this week. Impeachment is likely to be the central issue among representatives and senators. U. S. Representative Colin Allred didn't initially support it, but now has changed his mind. He joined host Jason Whitely to discuss why he now supports the investigation.

STATEWIDE

The secret recording of Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen is expected to be released this week. It will finally be made public by conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. In the recording, Bonnen is reportedly willing to give Sullivan press credentials to get on the House floor if his group campaigns against some fellow Republicans. Sullivan is sharing it publicly as conservative lawmakers are scheduled to meet for their Republican caucus. Ross Ramsey, the co-founder and executive editor of the Texas Tribune, joined host Jason Whitely to discuss whether the timing is coincidental. Jason and Ross also talked about the Texas Tribune’s suit against the inaugural committee for Governor Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick. The committee won't say how it spent more than $5 million. The Tribune is suing to find out.

MY VOICE, MY OPINION

Have our police departments become militarized? Cydney Walker of Coffee and Politics 101 wonders.

NEWSMAKER 2

Former Democratic U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke will be seen a lot this week. He's on stage in Westerville, Ohio Tuesday night for the fifth Democratic presidential debate. Then, Thursday evening in North Texas, O'Rourke is holding a counter-rally to President Trump's campaign event in downtown Dallas. From El Paso, the former congressman joined host Jason Whitely to discuss his campaign.

RELATED: Beto O'Rourke plans Texas rally for same time as Trump — again

RELATED: Donald Trump 'Keep America Great' Dallas rally scheduled for Oct. 17

FLASHPOINT

The White House says it will not cooperate with an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. President Trump says he can’t be impeached. These statements ignited this week’s Flashpoint. From the right, Wade Emmert, the former chairman of the Dallas County Republican Party. And from the left, LULAC's National President Domingo Garcia.

ROUNDTABLE

Reporters Roundtable puts the headlines in perspective each week. Ross Ramsey and Bud Kennedy returned along with Berna Dean Steptoe, WFAA’s political producer. Ross, Bud and Berna Dean joined host Jason Whitely to discuss the backlash against Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn for a statement he made. During a visit at the White House this week, Sheriff Waybourn called undocumented immigrants "drunks who would run over your children." The four journalists also offered perspective on Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s rise in the polls. And whether Julian Castro or Beto O’Rourke can gain momentum.