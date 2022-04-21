Woman locked in Fort Worth storage unit by domestic violence suspect, police say

Police had received a report about a woman being held against her will in a storage unit.

DALLAS — An alleged domestic violence victim was locked in a storage shed in Fort Worth, and police and firefighters had to rescue her Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responded about 9:15 p.m. to the Pollard Self Storage complex in the 2300 block of Pollard Street, near East Loop 820 and Meadowbrook Drive in east Fort Worth.

Police had received a report about a woman being held against her will in a storage unit.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was locked in one of the units, according to a police news release.

Police learned that she had initially been homeless but was living with the suspect. The suspect had assaulted her, and the woman moved out and began living in the storage unit, police said.

The suspect then found the woman in the storage unit, closed the door and locked it from the outside, preventing her from leaving.

Police and firefighters got the woman out of the storage unit safely. She was treated by MedStar and then released.

Police have not arrested or named the suspect yet. They're investigating the case for charges of assault bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint.