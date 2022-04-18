Plano needs lifeguards for the summer. Here's how to get hired - and how much it pays

The hiring push is aimed at making sure pool hours aren't limited this summer, due to lack of staffing.

The Plano Parks and Recreation Department still needs more lifeguards for city pools this summer.

The hiring push is aimed at making sure pool hours aren't limited this summer, due to lack of staffing. The city is opening a new pool at the Oak Point Recreation Center, which will add to the city's staffing needs.

If the remaining lifeguard positions aren't filled soon, then pool hours will likely be restricted this summer, officials said.

“Pool hours will be announced in mid-May, and those hours solely depend on how many lifeguards we are able to hire,” Susie Hergenrader, the city's recreation services manager said. “Not only do we have to hire these lifeguards, but we will need to train them as well. The safety of our patrons is a priority we will not compromise.”

The lifeguard positions are part-time jobs, open to anyone 15 and older. The city does not require previous lifeguard experience and will cover training, certification and uniform expenses.

Lifeguard pay starts at $13.51/hour, and head lifeguard positions start at $14.90/hour.

The city is also hiring concession attendants, learn-to-swim instructors and swim teaching assistant positions for the summer.

Anyone interested in the jobs can apply through the city's employment website here.

Other North Texas cities post lifeguard job openings

The City of Fort Worth posted several open lifeguard positions across the city: Aqua Mobile Swim School, Hurricane Harbor, public pools, YMCA Metropolitan Fort Worth, Happy Swimmers, Bearfoot and Texas Christian University.

The City of Arlington posted its need for lifeguards at Great Wolf Lodge.

The City of Keller posted its need for college-aged lifeguards at its pools this summer. In the job listing the city said, "Lifeguards from Baylor earn high pay and spend most of their summer in the sun and by the pool, any Baylor University student's dream." If you would like to learn more, click here or here.

The City of Mansfield and the City of Hurst need lifeguards too.