Texas Rangers, Hello Bello offer free diapers and private changing rooms at Globe Life Field

The struggle is real, and most families have felt it. It’s difficult to find a sanitary place to change a baby at a stadium. Not anymore at Texas Rangers games.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A night at a ballpark can make for an oh-so-fun night for families.

But, take it from the Guernseys from Fort Worth. There can be one not-so-fun problem – finding a clean, private place to change a baby.

“Normally she’s pretty good about telling us she has to go. She’s a little over two. But yeah, it can get difficult finding a spot,” said Tyler Guernsey.

Guernsey's eight-month pregnant wife, Kayla, was pushing their 2-year-old, Adeline, in a stroller at Globe Life Field.

This season, the Texas Rangers are offering a new solution for families like them.

The team partnered with Hello Bello, a baby product company founded by husband and wife actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell, to offer free diapers, wipes, soap and sanitizer in multiple private rooms at Globe Life Field.

“I have three young kids and I’ve been to many sporting events where you’re trying to find that place to change a diaper or feed a baby,” said Erica Buxton, president of Hello Bello.

The company opened a new diaper factory in Waco, and Buxton said they wanted to offer a perk to families in Texas.

So, Globe Life Field is their first sports venue to venture into.

Eight rooms are fully stocked and accessible to fans in multiple locations across the ballpark.

In the lower concourse, the rooms are near section 20 and section 27.

section 20 and section 27. In the main concourse, they are near section 101, section 125 and section 130.

On the suite level, a room is by guest services.

And in the upper concourse, rooms are in section 209 and section 224.

Four additional rooms are stocked for players’ families and Rangers’ administrative offices.

They call them “mother’s rooms,” but Buxton stressed they are very much for dads, too

“No, not just mothers, but families of all,” she said.

“My husband has changed plenty of diapers in plenty of places and that was always a complaint that there’s so many places that don’t have changing spaces in the guys’ bathrooms.”

Kayla and Tyler Guernsey said the biggest struggle at a public venue can be finding a sanitary place to change a little one.

Some of the rooms at Globe Life Field are outfitted with a self-sanitizing diaper changing table produced by Pluie, Buxton said.

They’re also decorated in Hello Bello patterns.

Buxton said because the company’s diaper factory is in Waco, it will be easy to make sure the free products remain stocked all season.