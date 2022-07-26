Chase suspect on the run after Haltom City officers open fire in Fort Worth, police say

Haltom City police say the suspect hasn't been found as of Tuesday morning. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, according to the department.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department is now investigating a shooting in the area that involved officers from Haltom City, and a chase suspect was still wanted by authorities.

The incident started with a car chase about 10:45 p.m. Monday night, according to a Haltom City police news release. They say officers tried to stop the suspect around Creech Street and Higgins Lane in Haltom City, but the chase led them to Northeast 28th Street in Fort Worth.

Haltom City police say the suspect got out the vehicle and showed a weapon to officers. "Fearing for their lives," the officers then shot at the suspect, the release said.

The suspect continued to run and police eventually lost sight of the person. As of Tuesday morning, they say the suspect has not been found.

According to Haltom City police, in accordance with their policy, the officers involved are now on paid administrative leave.

No other information is available at this time. The Haltom City Police Department wrote in a press release that the details provided so far are all that they know of at this time.

"The incident is still actively being investigated so the information provided in this press release is subject to change," they wrote. "Additional details will be released to the public as they become available."

Anyone with any more information on this are asked to call Fort Worth Police 817-392-4439.

