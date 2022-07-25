Water boil notice in effect for Commerce due to low water pressure

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality tells the city to boil their water before cooking or drinking it.

COMMERCE, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a Boil Water Notice for the city of Commerce, northeast of Dallas.

According to a social media post from Commerce officials, the city had to shut down their Water Treatment Plant for several hours early Sunday morning, causing a drop in the water pressure.

The pressure drop requires the city to issue a boil-water notice to block any harmful bacteria or other microbes. While officials say there's currently no evidence of contamination, the notice is in effect out of necessary precaution and in compliance with state regulations.

Officials from the public water system will let customers know when the water is safe to use regularly.

Residents are being told to boil their tap water before using it for drinking or any sort of consumption (cooking, ice making, washing hands/face, brushing teeth, etc.)

City officials say the water is safe to bathe and shower in.

To destroy any microbes, officials say the water should be set to a "vigorous rolling boil" for two minutes.