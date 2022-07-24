x
Roof collapses at Dallas apartment building, 24 units left uninhabitable

The collapse happened at a complex at 5750 Marquita Avenue in the Lower Greenville area.
Credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue/Twitter
Dallas Fire-Rescue at the scene of a roof collapse at an apartment building on Marquita Avenue.

DALLAS — Part of a roof collapsed at a two-story apartment building in the Lower Greenville area of Dallas on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said it responded to the collapse around 3:30 p.m. at a complex at 5750 Marquita Avenue.

The roofs of 12 units had collapsed, according to the fire department. 

A total of 24 units -- three were vacant -- were affected and were left uninhabitable, the department said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said there were no injuries reported and that all of the residents impacted were accounted for.

Fire crews are working to help residents retrieve pets and other essentials from the affected units.

The American Red Cross and Office of Emergency Management are also responding to help with shelter for the residents.

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this time.

