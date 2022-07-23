Dallas apartment fire leaves 3 injured, officials say

Firefighters were called to a 3-alarm fire on Remond Drive Saturday afternoon.

DALLAS — Dallas firefighters responded to a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Remond Drive Saturday afternoon.

A Dallas Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson said fire-rescue units were dispatched at 12:35 p.m. to a structure fire at an apartment complex at 2948 Remond Drive in southwest Dallas.

When they got there, officials say firefighters saw fire coming from the front of an apartment building on the first and second floors.

Three people were reported still inside, and firefighters were able to rescue them all. They were were taken to a hospital for evaluation due to smoke exposure and fire conditions inside the building.

As of 2:35 p.m., the Fire-Rescue Department has shifted their focus to putting out the fire since it reached the attic space of the building. All suppression efforts have moved to the building's exterior with command calling for additional manpower.