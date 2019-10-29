In the wake of Saturday night's shooting at an unofficial Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming party, officials at the university have decided to cancel classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The shooting left two people dead and 12 injured. Four of the injured are TAMUC students, who were taken to local hospitals, teated and released, the university said Sunday.

"We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy," university president Mark Rudin wrote in a statement Monday. "Your mental, physical, and emotional health remain our priority."

Residential life and dining services will still be open and running on a normal schedule, and counseling services will also be made available for anyone who needs them, Rudin wrote.

Read the full letter below:

"We hear you. Your mental, physical, and emotional health remain our priority. As a result, we have decided to cancel all classes for Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at all locations. We acknowledge your need for valuable healing time following the Greenville tragedy.

All essential services, including residential life and dining operations, will be open on a normal schedule. We will also continue to provide ongoing counseling and other support services to help you during the healing process.

For counseling services, please visit the counseling center located on the Commerce campus in the Halladay Student Services Building, or call (903) 886-5145."

